First National Science Fair to Be Held Since COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture announces the resumption of the National Science Fair, the first since 2018, on Oct. 18, 2023, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Grenada Trade Centre in Grand Anse, St. George.

The public is invited to view the projects between 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be a closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m., involving National Science Fair stakeholders and the media.

The theme for this year’s fair is:

“Water and Energy Strategies – The Key to Sustainable Development”

There will be 65 projects on display from 45 schools throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Projects will span pre-school, primary, secondary, and tertiary (TAMCC and NEWLO) age division levels.

The science categories include:

The Blue Economy – marine-related projectsFlora and Fauna – terrestrial animal/plant species projectsAgriculture – food and soil-related projectsFresh Water Sources – rainwater harvesting/recycling/filtration etc.Waste – recycling grey water/waste management etc.Energy – renewable energy sourcesTransport – ideas related to transportation

The sponsors for this event include the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); G- Crews – Climate Resilient Water Sector in Grenada; the Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools and the GEF Small Grants Programme.