FITUG congratulates Gov’t on sale of carbon credits

See below for a statement from FITUG extending congratulations to Government on sale of Carbon Credits:

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) joins in extending warm congratulations to the Government of Guyana, and in more particular His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, on the sale of carbon credits. The Federation recognizes that our country is once again on the forefront of environmental protection and mitigation of the existential challenges posed by climate change.

As a patriotic organization, we see, the agreement inked with the Hess Corporation as yet another milestone in our long-standing efforts to preserve our forests to the benefit of the world’s people. The unlocking of further resources for national development, with a substantial sum directed to our first people is yet another reason for the Federation to be optimistic for the future. The FITUG having participated in the deliberations on the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) in its present and past incarnations, is of the firm belief, that the strategy offers our people a roadmap for the future which balances our development ambitions and our environment.

The FITUG must lament that we believe that had valuable time not been lost between 2015 and 2020, our efforts may have been further along. In as much as we are disappointed by the lack of emphasis during that period, we believe, that every effort will be made to make up some of the time lost. We also anticipate that in the coming times further sale will accrue greater resources for a service our country provides to the entire planet.

