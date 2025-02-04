3 year suspended sentence for Rape The fall-out from the Peter David resignation “Emmalin is weak, Emmalin does not fit the position” Call for Keith Mitchell to take backseat in NNP The Dickon Mitchell coup d’etat Dash and Blaka Dan advance in top TNT soca contest
World News

Five people shot at school in Sweden 

04 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

DEVELOPING STORY,

Police have said five people have been shot at a school in Sweden.

The Associated Press news agency has reported the attack occurred at an adult education centre in the city of Orebro. The campus where the centre is located also houses several other schools, including those with children in attendance.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

World urges ‘de-escalation’ after drones shot down over Iran

list 2 of 3

Which countries’ weapons is Ukraine using in Russia incursion?

list 3 of 3

Man convicted of hate crimes over Quran burnings in Sweden

end of list

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, according to police.

“This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence,” police said.

A large emergency response was on site, with police saying students on the campus were being held indoors.

Sweden Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told public broadcaster SVT that the government was in close contact with authorities.

“The news of an attack at Orebro is very serious,” Strommer said.

The centre is located 200km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

More to come…

 

Support us

Related News

04 February 2025

Before Trump: The long US history of tariff wars with Canada and the world 

09 January 2025

Three Gaza hospitals face imminent closure as latest Israeli raids kill 50 

20 January 2025

China executes two men for committing deadly ‘revenge on society crimes’ 

23 January 2025

Trump spotlight: Executive orders, DEI shake-up and the US-Mexico border 