Fmr Guyanese murder accused gunned down in French Guiana

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former murder accused Edward Skeete, called “Pretty Boy”, has been gunned down in neighbouring French Guiana.

Reports coming out of that country have stated that the 32-year-old Guyanese was shot dead at the end of Kasé Ko Street in Balata West (Matoury), French Guiana on Thursday, January 19.

MO News in French Guiana reported that the shooting, which occurred at about midday, saw Skeete being shot five times, including twice in the head. According to MO News, emergency medical workers were unable to resuscitate Skeete at the scene of the shooting, and he was pronounced dead at 12:54h.

A video posted on social media following the shooting shows several women standing around Skeete’s body, with one attempting to resuscitate him. A blue motorcycle was also seen on the road next to his body.

Skeete is no stranger to the law in Guyana. In 2018, Skeete and Nabadingi Gobin, called “Dangles”, two accused who had been on trial for the July 2015 murder of Ryan Clementson, were freed by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

The men were acquitted of the shooting of former Mocha-Arcadia resident Clementson, which occurred at the Turning Point business place in Tucville, Georgetown in early July 2015.

Clementson, who died between July 24 and 25, 2015, two weeks after being shot to his thigh, had stated in his dying moments that the duo and another were his assailants. He died following cardiac arrest after a surgery.

However, defence lawyers for the accused were successful in preventing certain pieces of evidence from entering the main trial, those being disclosed in the jury’s absence.

Pretty Boy and Dangles had been accused of opening fire on Clementson and his friend Ayodele Solomon on July 14, 2015 near the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville. Clementson, who had been shot in his thigh, succumbed almost two weeks later from cardiac arrest following a surgery.

In February 2020, Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus granted Skeete $20,000 bail after he denied a charge of resisting arrest and assaulting a Police officer.

Skeete, of Independence Boulevard, Georgetown, had denied that on February 10, 2020, at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully assaulted a Police Constable who was at the time acting in the execution of his duties.

He further denied that on the said date and location, he resisted lawful apprehension by the peace officer who was at the time acting in the execution of his duties.

In December 2020, Skeete was shot twice during a shootout with several persons at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown. In August 2020, Skeete and four other men were shot at Magic City Lounge, Garnett Street, Newtown, Georgetown.

Taxi driver Raymond Lindo was killed during that shooting.

NewsAmericasNow.com