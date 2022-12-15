Food prices expected to remain high due to ongoing Russia/Ukraine War

Black Immigrant Daily News

Food prices in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to remain high, as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

This was among issues addressed by Minister of Agriculture, on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning.

The Minister says consumers are paying increased prices of food as a result of the global inflation, but efforts are being made to find a solution to the issue

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/GLOBAL-INFLATION.mp3

NewsAmericasNow.com