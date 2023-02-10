For these millionaires, winning is not a bragging right Loop Jamaica

For these millionaires, winning is not a bragging right
For these millionaires, winning is not a bragging right

Recognise this person? They go by Ghostface or A Campbell, from the movie Scream. (Photos: Contributed)

This one’s guaranteed to make you laugh, share with a friend and/or in some instances, pause for a moment to appreciate the culture.

Supreme Ventures Limited has made several loyal customers into multi-millionaires, and in 2022 alone, players have won over $45 billion from SVL games, alone.

For years, winners of the Supreme Ventures Limited games have shown up – in acceptance of their cheque prize and photo-op – in disguise for myriad reasons that include safety and security.

A quick search on Google with the phrase ‘lotto disguises’ results in several pages of content, specifically relating to past Jamaican lotto winners – a clear indication of the cultural phenom.

The only running thread within these images – something that transcends SVL executives, game-show hosts, and game aesthetic changes – is the myriad disguise that jackpot hitters have adapted.

From Super Lotto to Lotto winners, these nine examples show and prove the theory listed above.

