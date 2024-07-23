Former Haiti President Michel Martelly Sanctioned By U.S. For Role In Global Drug Trade

News Americas, New York, NY, August 20, 2024: The United States today sanctioned former Haiti President Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly for his involvement in the global illicit drug trade. Martelly, 63, a musician-turned-president, is accused by U.S. authorities of “abusing his influence to facilitate drug trafficking” and supporting multiple gangs based in Haiti.

LES CAYES, HAITI – AUGUST 20: Former president of Haiti Michel Joseph Martelly gestures as he arrives at Antoine Simon airport after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 20, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti. Rescue efforts continue among destroyed homes since the quake struck on August 14 and so far there are at least 2,200 dead and 12,268 wounded. The epicenter was located about 100 miles west of the capital city Port-au-Prince. Days after the quake Haitians were hit by tropical storm grace. (Photo by Richard Pierrin/Getty Images)

“Narcotics trafficking and gang-related violence have contributed to political instability and insecurity in Haiti, creating an untenable situation for the Haitian people,” stated a U.S. State Department release. “It is unacceptable for Haitian political and economic elites to plunder Haiti’s future. Today’s action underscores the United States’ unwavering commitment to holding accountable those whose activities fuel gang violence and destabilize Haiti, regardless of their position.”

Martelly served as President of Haiti from May 2011 until February 2016. He stepped down on February 10, 2016, leaving the country without a president for a week. On February 17, 2016, Jocelerme Privert succeeded him as interim president. Amid allegations of electoral fraud in the 2015 elections, Privert initiated a month-long verification commission, which, after auditing approximately 13,000 ballots, concluded that the election results were tainted by dishonesty and recommended a new election.

Between March and April 2012, Martelly was accused of corruption, with allegations that during and after the 2010 earthquake and presidential election, he had accepted $2.6 million in bribes to ensure that a Dominican Republic construction company would continue to receive contracts under his presidency. Martelly denied the allegations.[24] Companies owned or controlled by Félix Bautista had received no-bid contracts worth $200 million, awarded by former Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive. In October 2013, Martelly met with a Franco-Polish arms dealer Pierre Dadak and two Canadian businessmen to discuss a $20 billion plan to develop Île-à-Vache, a plan which came to nothing, but has the source of some controversy.

In 2015, Pras Michel of the Fugees completed a documentary titled Sweet Micky for President, directed by Ben Patterson. The film follows Martelly’s rise and his election campaign to fight corruption in Haiti. The documentary premiered at the 2015 Slamdance Film Festival and later aired on Showtime.

After his presidency, Haiti’s Michel Martelly returned to his musical career, releasing a carnival méringue titled “Bal Bannann nan” (Give Her the Banana), mocking renowned Haitian journalist Liliane Pierre Paul.

On November 17, 2022, the Canadian government imposed joint sanctions on Martelly and former Haitian Prime Ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean Henry Ceant. These sanctions were based on accusations of “gross and systematic human rights violations in Haiti,” particularly Martelly’s alleged support for violent armed gangs that terrorize the population. At the time, a press release from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office stated that Martelly was “suspected of protecting and enabling the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs.”

Martelly’s net worth is estimated to be around a minimum of USD 5 million.

