Former Homeless Saint Lucian Urges Empathy For Street People – St. Lucia Times News

The CEO of the registered charity Feed the Poor Ministry, Gasper Henry, declaring that he was once homeless, has urged Saint Lucians to show empathy to street people.

“Some persons believe because they have today, they will always,” Henry said during an interview recently broadcast by the Government Information Service (GIS).

But he told programme Host Kendell Eugene that no one saw the November 6, 2022, trough coming.

The trough brought heavy rainfall that resulted in devastating floods in the North of Saint Lucia, with millions of dollars in losses and damage.

“That is an example to make us know that we must have empathy. It just takes one trough, one natural disaster to make you homeless. We must not turn a blind eye to the homeless but reach out in our own little way to see how best we can assist,” the Feed the Poor Ministry CEO declared.

Henry expressed conviction that if everyone plays a small role, it could positively impact homeless people.

“I too was homeless,” he disclosed, adding that he lost his police officer job in 1991.

In this regard, he recalled being in a house and unable to contribute.

And Henry explained that under those circumstances, people watch you closely regarding using things like sugar and water.

He recalled that, eventually, his uncle said he could no longer stay in the house.

As a result, Henry said he stayed by the beach.

Nevertheless, he asserted that he never gave up.

“You see, when you go through these crises, you must preach to yourself and I was preaching to myself: ‘Gasper you are homeless now, but you are going to get out,’” Henry recounted.

He said gradually he welcomed divine intervention in his life.

Nevertheless, Henry said it was not an easy life being homeless.

“You have to have tenacity. You have to have willpower,” the Feed the Poor Ministry CEO observed.

In this regard, he called on his brothers and sisters going through tough times and who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic to continue enduring.

“Hold on. Press on. Do not give up,” Henry advised.

He credited divine guidance with the launch of Feed the Poor Ministry, which has served meals to the needy since 2006.

Henry’s wife prepared the first set of meals which the couple funded from their savings.

The initiative has since received support from corporate sponsors.

