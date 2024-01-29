FORMER PRIME MINISTER OF GRENADA APPLAUDS WEST INDIES VICTORY OVER AUSTRALIA

Dr. The Right Hon. Keith Mitchell, Political Leader of the NNP

Dr. The Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell, former Prime Minister of Grenada and Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition, has expressed congratulations to the West Indies Cricket Team on its triumph over the Australian team yesterday, in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Known for his love for the game and his close relationship with players, Dr. Mitchell wasted no time in extending his heartfelt congratulations to Manager, (Grenadian born) Rawle Lewis and Captain Darren Sammy for their outstanding leadership and the team’s remarkable performance on the field.“As a staunch supporter of West Indies cricket, I am delighted by the team’s spectacular win against Australia,” stated Dr. Mitchell.

Dr. Mitchell expresses unwavering commitment to the advancement of sports in Grenada and across the Caribbean region. He currently serves as Chairman of the West Indies Cricket Sub Committee promoting stakeholder engagement. According to Dr. Mitchell, this victory stands as a testament to the West Indies’ prowess and resilience.