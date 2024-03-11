Four Teams gain promotion to Division 1 Next Season

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The 2023/2024 Grenada Football Association (GFA) Division 2 Big 8 concluded on Sunday with four teams earning the glory of promotion to Division 1 for next season. Honved FC, Class Herb Roots, North Stars, and Combined Northerners battled their way to the top in a dramatic final day of matches.

At Queen’s Park, Honved FC sealed their spot with a decisive 7-0 shutout victory over Morne Jaloux. Meanwhile, at Morne Jaloux, Class Herb Roots secured a tight 2-1 win on the road against Springs FC.

The day’s excitement continued at Victoria Park as Combined Northerners cemented their second place position with an emphatic 7-2 triumph over Mt. Horne. North Stars remained undefeated for the entire round, finishing with maximum points after a 4-0 blanking of Sunjets United.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these four worthy teams to Division 1,” said GFA General Secretary Carl Lee. “They demonstrated incredible skill and determination this season. We can’t wait to see them compete at the next level.”

The promoted teams now look ahead to facing powerhouses like St. David’s FC, Eagles Superstrikers and St. Andrew’s Football League (SAFL) when the new season kicks off. Division 1 promises even greater rivalries and high-stakes matches, fans are already buzzing with anticipation.