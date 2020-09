The Political Leader of the main opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, Franka Alexis-Bernardine has called for a change in the way Grenadian children are taught in schools. Alexis-Bernardine, a former Minister for Education and career educator, says there is a need to foster creative thinking abilities in the nation’s…

A seasoned Caribbean diplomat believes that the Grenada government of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has become the laughing stock in the region following reports that nationals from Mainland China make up nearly 50% of its diplomatic passport holders travelling around the world. The envoy who spoke to THE NEW…