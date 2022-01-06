Freddie Gibbs Responds To Gunna Plot To Air Him Out On ‘Drip Season 4’

Gunna plots to air out Freddie Gibbs on his new album.

The two rappers seem to be back at it as Gunna teases that he is officially responding to Freddie Gibbs in his upcoming album, Drip Season 4. On the other hand, Gibbs says he’s not letting Gunna use his name to promote his album as he released a set of tweets taunting Gunna and calling him a ‘snitch’.

The rapper unveiled a 20-track list on Wednesday which featured heavy-hitters Drake, Lil Baby, Future, G Herbo, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Chloe Bailey, Kodak Black, and others.

Gunna has yet to directly respond to Gibbs’ comments. His Drip Season 4 album is set to arrive on Friday with guest appearances by Drake, Young Thug, 21 Savage, and more.

The igniting of the beef this year started with Gunna teasing, “when my album drop Freddie Gibbs will [get] the biggest moment of his career,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Freddie Gibbs, in his usual sarcastic manner, replied with a kissy face emoji, and later, he shared a laughing emoji as he quoted Gunna’s tweet.

He also replied to Gunna, “thank u boo,” with a kissy face emoji, no doubt trying to unsettle and irritate Gunna.

Later, DJ Akademiks, who is also beefing with Gibbs, shared a 5-second video of one of Gunna’s songs dissing Gibbs.

However, Gibbs responded to the clip on Twitter, “damn that was it? I thought fam was gon gimme some bars. Let’s go #SSS,” Gibbs said as he referenced his upcoming album. It’s unclear if any of his songs will address his feud with Gunna.

Freddie Gibbs added, “I’m the hot topic right now these n***** need me to push the project. I get it,” he said. “U can say u sold more records got more money but aint never been on Crime Stoppers. Fin,” he added.

He also dropped the purported crime stoppers video in which Gunna is heard saying that he doesn’t want to name names because he doesn’t want to be called a snitch.

The feud between the rappers started in May 2020 after Gibbs took shots at Gunna on Twitter. At the time, Gibbs did not directly mention Gunna, but there is an old video of Gunna on Crime Stoppers talking about his cousin’s murder. Gunna is yet to respond to Gibbs.

“If u was on crime stoppers TV u a snitch. Ain’t no way around it,” Gibbs had tweeted.

Gunna later addressed the video while on The Breakfast Club, saying the video had nothing to do with Crime Stoppers and he isn’t a “snitch.”

“I don’t know what the fuck that’s about. Crime stopper, what? I ain’t never stopped a crime. Never …” he said. “Yes, that’s me, but that wasn’t on no crime stopper. I don’t know what the hell n**as are [saying], ’cause I wasn’t in no case or nothing. … ‘Oh you snitched on who?’ I was never in no case. See what I’m saying? But you know, n**as, it be—that go back to that internet shit, I don’t really be seeing into it ’cause motherfuckers don’t know. I’m really from the street. Where I’m from like, if you snitch, bruh, that shit is in paperwork, that shit is in a document.”