Free Health is Wealth Fair

Hosted by St. George’s University student organizations, Iota Epsilon Alpha Honor Medical Society (IEA) and SGU Cardiology Club (SGU-C)

Saturday October 28 from 10am to 3pm at Spiceland Mall’s IGA parking lot.

The event is to promote well-being and community health, by offering a range of essential services free of charge.

This fair includes complimentary physical exams, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, female breast exams, prescription refills, and invaluable CPR education sessions provided by the Grenada Red Cross. Additionally, there will be a blood drive and a blood donor registry sign-up for anyone who would like to donate blood. For any younger attendees, there will be a stuffed animal hospital for the children to play with and learn from. There will also be free donations of gently used household, bedroom, and kitchen items from the students.