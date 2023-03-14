French Montana and Rubi Rose Confirms Relationship After Dinner Date

French Montana and Rubi Rose are now an item.

The pair were spotted on a dinner date in Beverly Hills and were not shy about showing some affection as they left Mr. Chow. Rubi Rose recently revealed she was single and even got into a public spat with her ex-boyfriend DDG. The rapper/model appears to be now moving on from that fiasco with Bad Boy rapper French Montana.

French Montana is notorious for dating women in rap, including Trina and Iggy Azalea, and bagging Rubi Rose is just his latest conquest. As a result, some fans are skeptical that the relationship will be long-term. The “Unforgettable” rapper and Rose were beaming with smiles as they left Mr. Chow, one of the most famous eateries in Beverly Hills. The Moroccan-American rapper then wrapped his arm around his date as they headed to an unknown location.

According to TMZ sources, the pair are one hundred percent dating, but it’s unclear when they started being an item. Judging from the video, they are now very comfortable with each other, which means they past the awkward phase for a long time.

Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose previously dated rappers Takeoff, DDG and Lil Tjay, who she had an embarrassing falling out with after he refused to book her a flight back home after she went to visit him in New York. On the other hand, French Montana was previously married to Deen Kharbouch, and the pair has a son named Kruz Kharbouch. The couple got divorced in 2014. The “No Stylist” rapper also previously dated Evelyn Lozada, Khloe Kardashian, Rosa Acosta, Alexis Skyy, Trina, Iggy Azalea, Sanaa Lathan, Amber Rose, and Draya Michele.

French Montana recently became the most streamed African-born artist in history after securing dozens of new Gold, Platinum, and Diamond certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA. His song with Swae Lee, “Unforgettable,” is now certified 11X platinum.