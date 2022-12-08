Friday December 9th, is V.C Bird Day holiday

Black Immigrant Daily News

CABINET NOTES:

On Friday December 9th, V.C Bird Day, prayers will be said beginning at 9am at the V.C Bird Bust at Market Square.

Activities on V.C Bird Day, a holiday, will include a cricket match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium between West Indies Women and England Women; entrance to the match is free.

Also taking place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on V.C Bird Day is ‘Taste of Wadadli’, an event spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism.

The event is set to display the very best of our food, culture and entertainment starting at 11am. All are encouraged to attend.

