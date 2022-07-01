From British to Chinese rule: Hong Kong, in photos

·11 min read
Home
World News
From British to Chinese rule: Hong Kong, in photos
The content originally appeared on: CNN
Chinese national and Hong Kong regional flags decorate a public housing building ahead of the city’s 25th handover anniversary.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Chinese national and Hong Kong regional flags decorate a public housing building ahead of the city’s 25th handover anniversary.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

In 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sat at a long table with Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang in Beijing. They signed large red-bound documents with black fountain pens and shook hands. The crowd behind them applauded.

Almost 13 years later, at midnight on July 1, 1997, the colonial Hong Kong flag bearing the Union Jack was lowered for the last time, marking the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule — and its new status as a “special administrative region” under a framework known as “one country, two systems.”

In the 25 years that followed, the “Pearl of the Orient” faced two financial crises, the SARS epidemic, the Covid-19 pandemic, and political upheaval that culminated in a sweeping national security law that has transformed the city’s social and political landscape — raising questions on whether a 50-year promise of limited autonomy would be kept.

Halfway to the 2047 deadline, we look back at the former British colony’s roots — and where it’s headed next.

Members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council pose for a photo in front of Government House, the residence of the then-colony’s governor, in 1897.

GIS/AP

A view from Victoria Peak overlooks the lower terraces of the city and the ships in the harbor.

Lionel Green/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Some off-duty British soldiers clean their rifles and gear in Hong Kong in 1939. Others play a game of mahjong.

AP

A Hong Kong courthouse is lined with sandbags to protect against emergencies in 1941.

AP

United States Air Force bombers set fire to a Japanese oil depot in the Lai Chi Kok neighborhood on October 19, 1943, sending smoke 15,000 feet high. Stonecutter’s Island, pictured at left, once held a British ammunition dump.

AP

A British landing party leaves the HMS Indomitable aircraft carrier, heading to guard key points on shore as British forces move in to accept Japan’s surrender in Hong Kong at the end of World War II in 1945.

AP

Barracuda aircraft fly in formation above the HMS Swiftsure as the British Royal Navy battleship heads to Hong Kong to accept surrender from the Japanese in 1945.

AP

A movie theater with flags and signs reading “Long live the People’s Republic of China” is seen in Hong Kong during National Day celebrations on October 1, 1958.

AP

Barbers cut the hair of two boys on a street in Hong Kong.

Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images

A man loads a stack of newspapers into a van for delivery outside the South China Morning Post building in the neighborhood of Quarry Bay.

Chan Kiu/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Britain’s Prince Philip speaks with locals aboard a fishing vessel at the Aberdeen floating village in Hong Kong in 1959. Hundreds of fishermen crowded the decks of the junks to catch a glimpse of the prince as he made his tour.

Fred Waters/AP

Huge paper lanterns decorated for the Lunar New Year hang above a flower vendor as thousands of people pour into the streets of Hong Kong in 1964.

AP

A fire broke out on the former RMS Queen Elizabeth vessel under unexplained circumstances on January 9, 1972. It sank in Hong Kong Harbor despite a massive firefighting effort over two days.

AP

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Deng Xiaoping, Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Advisory Committee, talk at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 1982. Their meeting preceded the signing of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which established Hong Kong as a “special administrative region” of China after the 1997 handover.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Thatcher and Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang sign copies of the Hong Kong handover agreement in Beijing on December 19, 1984. At front center is China’s then-top leader, Deng Xiaoping.

Neal Ulevich/AP

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II listens to Hong Kong Governor Edward Youde during a welcoming ceremony at Hong Kong’s City Hall in 1986.

Fung Wai Ming/AFP/Getty Images

Pro-democracy demonstrators protest in Victoria Park to show solidarity with victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

Gerhard Joren/LightRocket/Getty Images

Employees work at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1989. In the summer of 1998, a financial crisis devastated Asia’s economy.

Serge Attal/Sygma/Getty Images

Princess Diana holds a thin pole while greeting well-wishers during a visit to the Chak On public housing estate in Hong Kong in 1989.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

The Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong is seen in this image taken in 1991. It was once the most densely populated place on Earth before it was demolished in 1994.

South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Chris Patten poses for a photo in 1993 at the Governor’s House that overlooks central Hong Kong. Patten served as Great Britain’s last colonial governor of Hong Kong from April 1992 until the handover of the city to China on July 1, 1997.

Gerhard Joren/LightRocket/Getty Images

After being closed for renovations, the Happy Valley Racecourse reopened with a race in front of a packed stand on November 25, 1995. Patten was among the 45,815 fans whose wagers made up a total of $1.1 billion on the twilight meeting.

Robert NG/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Pro-democracy activists scuffle with police officers outside the Hong Kong Convention Center as they protest the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Qian Qichen on November 15, 1996. The protesters claimed that Qian was the harbinger of “illegal” changes to Hong Kong’s political system.

Vincent Yu/AP

Patten greets the crowds gathered at the Wong Tai Sin temple during a visit on June 27, 1997. Patten attended a ceremony at the temple seeking blessings for the people of Hong Kong, days ahead of its handover to China.

Eric Draper/AP

Hong Kong police close the gates of the Government House as a child looks inside through the fence following Patten’s departure from his official residence on June 30, 1997.

Eric Draper/AP

Three British soldiers lower the Union Jack flag at the Cenotaph monument in Hong Kong on June 30, 1997, hours before the end of British colonial rule.

Stephen Shaver/AFP/Getty Images

An employee of the China Gold Coin Corporation displays a 99.99% pure gold coin issued by the People’s Bank of China to commemorate the handover of Hong Kong to China. It features a portrait of China’s paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, the Hong Kong skyline and the inscription “One Country Two Systems.”

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators push through police lines on June 30, 1997, as they attempt to march to the venue where the handover ceremony was taking place at midnight.

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

The 1997 handover ceremony officially marks the transfer of sovereignty of Hong Kong from Britain to China.

Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

Members of the British delegation, including former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, watch soldiers march past during the 1997 handover ceremony.

Reuters

British soldiers stand at attention as Prince Charles delivers a farewell speech at the handover ceremony.

Mike Flala/AFP/Getty Images

A man takes photographs as a jetliner makes its approach for landing at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak airport in 1998. Many people gathered in and around Kai Tak airport to watch landings and take-offs the day before its closure.

Anat Givon/AP

An An, a 14-year-old giant panda, one of two giant pandas given to Hong Kong as a handover gift from China, covers his mouth with his paw as he peers through thick vegetation from his enclosed habitat in Hong Kong’s Ocean Park in 1999.

Anat Givon/AP

Hong Kong residents wear face masks on a bus during the SARS epidemic in 2003.

Vincent Yu/AP

Primary school students, wearing surgical masks in addition to their regular uniforms, attend an anti-SARS lesson in Hong Kong in 2003.

Vincent Yu/AP

Medical workers wearing masks and protective gowns work in a laboratory for the SARS virus at Hong Kong’s Prince of Wales Hospital in 2003.

Vincent Yu/AP

Workers wearing masks clean a playground in Hong Kong in 2003.

Vincent Yu/AP

Around 50,000 demonstrators gather outside the Legislative Council building during a candlelight vigil in central Hong Kong in 2003. They were there to protest Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa’s handling of an anti-subversion bill.

K.Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Performers in Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse costumes play on the main street of Hong Kong Disneyland, one day before its official opening in 2005.

AP

Margaret Chan, the newly-elected director-general of the World Health Organization, answers questions during a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2006. Chan made history as the first Chinese head of a United Nations organization.

Martial Trezzini/Keystone/AP

Chinese leader Hu Jintao inspects troops stationed in Hong Kong in 2007. Hu was on a weekend visit to Hong Kong to oversee the 10th anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese rule.

Kin Cheung/Pool/AP

Fireworks explode over the Hong Kong skyline to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the handover in 2007.

The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

Young volunteers gather in Hong Kong’s Kowloon Park Piazza in 2007 for an inauguration ceremony to mark the 500-day countdown to the Beijing Summer Olympic Games.

Dickson Lee/South China Morning Post/Getty Images

Movie star and Hong Kong native Jackie Chan carries the Olympic Torch during the Olympic Torch Relay in Sanya, China, in 2008.

Feng Li/Getty Images

Performers in Hong Kong dance during a ceremony marking the countdown to the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008.

Kin Cheung/AP

A player competes in equestrian during an Olympic event in Hong Kong in 2008.

Susan Walsh/AP

See also

People release red balloons in 2011 to celebrate the 14th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China.

Vincent Yu/AP

A 16.5-meter (54-foot) rubber duck, created by the Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, is towed along Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor in 2013.

Vincent Yu/AP

Riot police fire tear gas as thousands of protesters surround Hong Kong’s government headquarters on September 28, 2014, at the beginning of the Umbrella Movement. The protests were sparked by new election rules, issued by the Chinese government, that candidates must be vetted in advance by a pro-Beijing committee.

Wally Santana/AP

A person walks through the Umbrella Movement’s main protest site in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on December 3, 2014. The original founders of the movement tearfully announced on December 2 they would “surrender” by turning themselves in to police, and they urged protesters on the streets to retreat.

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

People attend a candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in Hong Kong in 2015, in remembrance of victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Vincent Yu/AP

Election officials empty a ballot box for counting after voting stations closed for the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong in 2016.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s new chief executive, and her new cabinet are sworn in by Chinese President Xi Jinping during an inauguration ceremony in Hong Kong in 2017.

Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

Pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers scuffle in the chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong in 2019.

Kin Cheung/AP

A protester raises a fist as demonstrators march against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong in 2019.

Vincent Yu/AP

Smoke billows from a fire next to Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the road leading to the Cross Harbour Tunnel amid anti-government protests in 2019.

Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2019.

Ng Han Guan/AP

A protester shoots a basketball at a poster of Lam during a rally in 2019.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

An anti-government protester stands near a fire in 2019.

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

People wear face masks on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront promenade in Hong Kong in January 2020, as the novel coronavirus was spreading worldwide.

Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Customers wearing face masks sit in a Hong Kong cafe that had masking tape on every other table to enforce social distancing in 2020.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder and owner of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, is handcuffed and escorted by guards leaving the Lai Chi Kok Reception Center in Hong Kong on December 12, 2020. Lai was accused of collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment under the city’s sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing.

Keith Tsuji/Getty Images

A view of Hong Kong in 2021.

Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma stands in front of the Court of Final Appeal Building on January 6, 2021. Two days later, he retired from the role after 10 years of service.

Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto/AP

Employees at the headquarters of the Apple Daily newspaper shine cell phone flashlights to the crowd of supporters below on June 23, 2021, the last night of its operations. The outspoken pro-democracy newspaper printed its final issue on June 24 after authorities froze the company’s assets and arrested top editors and executives.

Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This aerial photo shows residents standing in long lines at an outdoor Covid-19 test center in Hong Kong in February 2022. The city was facing a severe wave that saw one of the highest per-capita death rates in the world.

Yan Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

Workers at Hong Kong International Airport clean an area for arriving passengers before they boarded buses to quarantine hotels in March 2022.

Dele De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee celebrates on stage with his wife after being nominated for the role in May 2022. Lee, a former police officer and security chief, was the sole candidate for the city’s top job.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A police van carrying a protester passes by Hong Kong’s Victoria Park, the traditional venue of the Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil, in June 2022. Hong Kong police had warned residents that commemorative gatherings would violate the national security law.

Louise Delmotte/Getty Images

The flags of Hong Kong and China are displayed at Victoria Park ahead of the 25th handover anniversary.

Dela De La Rey/AFP/Getty Images

The convoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping makes it way down a street as he arrives in Hong Kong for the 25th handover anniversary on June 30, 2022.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Xi speaks at the West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong on June 30. It was his first trip outside mainland China since the pandemic began more than two years ago. It was also his first trip to the city since overseeing a crackdown on political dissent — and on Covid-19 — that threatened the former British colony’s future as an international financial hub.

Justin Chin/Bloomberg/Getty Images