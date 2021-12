The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

CABINET HAS ENDORSED THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH’S DECISION TO REMOVE THE MIDNIGHT-TO-4AM CURFEW FOR GRENADA EFFECTIVE FROM TUESDAY.

HEALTH MINISTER NICKOLAS STEELE SAYS THAT THIS MOVE IS BASED ON THE CURRENT EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION IN TERMS OF COVID-19.

STEELE SAYS THE PERIOD OF TIME FOR THE REMOVAL OF CURFEW HOURS WILL BE DETERMINED BY ONGOING MONITORING AND EXTERNAL FACTORS.