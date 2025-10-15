World News
Gaza ceasefire concerns as Hamas returns ‘all bodies it can access’
15 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 16 Oct 202516 Oct 2025
- Israel’s defence minister tells military to prepare “comprehensive plan” to defeat Hamas should Gaza ceasefire collapse.
- Hamas return the remains of two more Israeli captives but admits that it will need specialised equipment and assistance to locate bodies still buried beneath the rubble.
