World News
Gaza ceasefire mediators to hold talks on second phase
19 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 19 Dec 202519 Dec 2025
- Mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire deal are expected to hold talks in the United States city of Miami.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet senior officials from Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye to discuss the next phase of the US-proposed agreement.
