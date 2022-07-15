German ex-soldier sentenced for far-right plot

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Berlin (CNN)One of postwar Germany’s most publicized terrorism trials concluded Friday as a former German soldier was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for plotting a far-right attack on senior politicians while posing as a Syrian refugee.

The 33-year-old former army officer — identified as Franco A. in accordance with German privacy laws — was charged with posing under a false identity as an asylum seeker in 2017 and planning an attack that he apparently hoped would be blamed on refugees and migrants.

”The accused is guilty of planning a serious act of violence, endangering the state,” presiding judge Christoph Koller said when reading out the verdict at the regional superior court in the western city of Frankfurt.

In the trial that began in May 2021, prosecutors said the Bundeswehr soldier also stole ammunition from the German military, with former Justice Minister Heiko Maas or the parliament’s former vice-president, Claudia Roth, seen as possible targets of an attack.

Franco A. was arrested in 2017 while trying to retrieve a loaded Nazi-era pistol he had hidden in a toilet at Vienna’s international airport.

