Germany detains Iranian national suspected of planning a terror attack

CNN

German police have detained an Iranian national on suspicion of planning a terror attack, authorities in the country said Sunday.

Police in the western city of Munster said the 32-year-old man is believed to have procured unspecified amounts of the toxins cyanide and ricin in preparation for an “Islamist-motivated attack.”

The suspect was detained following an investigation by the North Rhine-Westphalia Central Office for the Prosecution of Terrorism, a unit of the D?sseldorf Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to police.

Police retrieved materials during a search of the suspect’s home in the city of Castrop-Rauxel and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Another person is also being held in connection with the case, police said, without providing more details.