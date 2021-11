Germany is giving nearly two million workers a 25% pay rise

The content originally appeared on: CNN

following lengthy coalition negotiations. Three German political parties agreed to form a new government on Wednesday, with left-leaning Social Democrat Olaf Scholz set to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellorfollowing lengthy coalition negotiations.

As part of the coalition agreement, the country plans to raise its minimum wage to EUR12 ($13.46) an hour, from the current rate of EUR9.60 ($10.77) an hour.

The move could boost the income of nearly 2 million people in Germany who earn minimum wage salaries, or about 5% of workers, according to Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING. He said the move was “clearly significant.”

The minimum wage was already set to rise to EUR10.45 ($11.72) in July 2022. The text of the coalition deal did not state when the bigger one-off increase will take effect.

