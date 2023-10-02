GFA Brings the Joy of Grassroots Football to Carriacou and Petite Martinique

St. George’s – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) shared the joy of football with the vibrant young boys and girls of Carriacou and Petite Martinique at the finale of its National Grassroots Programme launch series. Following successful launches at Mt. Rich and Morne Rouge, the Hillsborough Playing Field hosted nearly 100 enthusiastic young participants who registered for the programme, received their GFA grassroots branded uniforms, and enjoyed a day filled with fun and football.

Director for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Duane Williams, was elated to witness the delight on the faces of the participants at the Hillsborough launch event. He said, “The Grenada Football Association has shown that Carriacou and Petite Martinique are integral to the journey of football development. I am thrilled that the boys and girls of Carriacou and Petite Martinique now have the opportunity to embrace and fall in love with this beautiful sport.”

Gifton Noel Williams, the Technical Director for the GFA, emphasized the association’s commitment to bringing football to every corner of the tri-island state. He remarked, “As our centres open their doors on October 7th, we aim to make football accessible to every boy and girl. The programme caters to the U10, U13, and U15 age groups, and the GFA’s overarching goal is to engage at least 5,000 boys and girls from all across the nation.”

The National Grassroots Programme represents a monumental effort by the GFA to instill a love for football at an early age and nurture the talent of young players. For further information about the National Grassroots Programme, including details on local centers, age groups, and registration, please contact the Grenada Football Association at 440-9903.