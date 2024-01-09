GFA National Grassroots Programme Kicks Off With Opening of Centers Across Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) is pleased to announce the expansion of its National Grassroots Programme with the opening of several centers this Saturday. The launch of these community-focused centers marks an exciting milestone in the GFA’s commitment to making football accessible across the tri-island state.

The centers will provide training and development opportunities for young players in communities that previously lacked resources. Centers will open in strategic locations to reach aspiring footballers in St. Patrick, St. Mark, St. John, St. Andrew, St. David, and St. George.

“We are thrilled to bring the transformative power of football to even more youth across Grenada,” said GFA President Marlon Glean. “These centers will allow us to develop the next generation of players and inspire healthier, more vibrant communities.”

The National Grassroots Programme uses football to promote education, health, and social development for boys and girls ages 6-12. Players will benefit from high-quality coaching, equipment, and facilities aimed at unlocking their potential on and off the pitch.

Saturday’s launch will kick-start an exciting new chapter for football development in Grenada. With more players gaining access to the sport, the future looks bright for the next generation of Grenada’s football stars.

More centers will be opened every week following Saturday’s start.

ParishCentersSt. Patrick – FondMt. RichRose HillRiver SalleeSt. Mark – Alston George Park Non ParielSt. Andrew –Victoria ParkPearls Playing Field Telescope Playing Field Progess ParkHopeSt. David – Belle Vue Playing FieldSt. George –BeausejourGrand MalMorne RougeSt. John –Cuthbert Peters Park Power Park