Local News
GFA Project Officer resigns
29 September 2024
This content originally appeared on The New Today.
THE NEW TODAY has been reliably informed that the Grenada Football Association (GFA) Project Officer has tendered her resignation to General Secretary Carl Lee on Monday. Bernadine Andrew, whose contract expires at the end of September, previously served as General Secretary before transitioning to Project Officer, has been a strong...
Related News
28 September 2024
Connaught given acting COP role
29 September 2024
Kem Jones: “…We need to remove the General Secretary of the NDC come the next Conventi...
28 September 2024
Dispute involving neighbours ends up in high court
28 September 2024