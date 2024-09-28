Dispute involving neighbours ends up in high court Police Officer charged with incest Kem Jones: “…We need to remove the General Secretary of the NDC come the next Convention” A first for Spice Isle Imaging Centre International battle for control of drug trade in Grenada Gun stolen from Underworld figure
Local News

GFA Project Officer resigns

29 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on The New Today.

THE NEW TODAY has been reliably informed that the Grenada Football Association (GFA) Project Officer has tendered her resignation to General Secretary Carl Lee on Monday. Bernadine Andrew, whose contract expires at the end of September, previously served as General Secretary before transitioning to Project Officer, has been a strong...

Support us

Related News

28 September 2024

Connaught given acting COP role

29 September 2024

Kem Jones: “…We need to remove the General Secretary of the NDC come the next Conventi...

28 September 2024

Dispute involving neighbours ends up in high court

28 September 2024

International battle for control of drug trade in Grenada