GFS urges caution against electrical fires as another house destroyed on ECD

Inside the Non-Pariel home that was destroyed by fire

A fire of electrical origin has destroyed a house at Lot 359, Block 12, Non-Pariel, East Coast Demerara, leaving four persons homeless.

The blaze started sometime before 17:51h on Friday at the one-flat wooden and concrete building owned by 56-year-old Sarju Ramgobin and occupied by 26-year-old Alex Adams and his family of three.

Water tenders and a water bowser from the Melanie, Mahaica and Campbellville fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location after receiving the report. One jet, working from water carrier #16 tank supply, was used to extinguish the fire.

However, the building and its contents were destroyed by the time of the fire’s extinction.

“The purported cause of the fire is an electrical wire overloading, which caused the insulation to melt and subsequently ignite a foam mattress,” the Guyana Fire Service said.

This latest incident of electrical fire has prompted the Fire Service to remind the public of the importance of taking precautions.

Fires have resulted in some cases in the loss of lives, millions of dollars in property damage, and the displacement and discomfort of many households.

We at the Guyana Fire Service are concerned and wish to highlight a few areas that are the likely cause of electrical fires and ways to reduce the risk.

– Slack Connections: This could be either external or internal and occurs when the connection is not electro-mechanically sound, thus resulting in electrical arching. with gads to fire.

– Aged Installation: When electrical installation (wiring) exists over a long period of time, arcs (electrical discharge) and short circuits, once overheated, result in fire.

– Overloading of Circuits: An electrical overload occurs when too much current passes through an electric circuit. The wires heat up and can melt, with the risk of starting a fire.

– Malfunction of Electrical Appliances: A worn-out, frayed cord or electrical component failure of an appliance can produce dangerously high heat, igniting rugs or curtains, etc., and causing a fire.

– Inferior Drop Cords or Circuit Strips: Overloading or connecting appliances that utilize more watts than the cord is rated for frequently results in overheating. Additionally, faulty extension cords can start fires.

– Illegal Connections: An illegal electricity connection is an unlawful connection of the electrical installation in an effort to pay less (or simply not pay) for the energy consumed. It poses a significant danger to both the individuals working on the installations and to all the residents of the area. The chances of fire and electrical overloads are increased, which can cause serious damage to households.

