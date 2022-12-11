God of Love lands Caymanas Park feature event Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Title-chasing jockey Dane Dawkins on Saturday piloted local-bred GOD OF LOVE to a five-length win over DUKE in the MBet Summit of Speed Trophy race for open-allowance horses at six furlongs.

MADELYN’S SUNSHINE, the 4-5 favourite, who was caught close home at the distance a month ago by last Saturday’s Mouttet Mile winner, EXECESSIVE FORCE, disputed the lead with GOD OF LOVE for the first four furlongs before being eased by Omar Walker a furlong and a half out.

GOD OF LOVE dismissed MADELYN’S SUNSHINE to sprint clear for a five-length win in 1:13.2 at odds of 2-1 ahead of DUKE, who was slowly into stride with Anthony Thomas

GOD OF LOVE put Dawkins one ahead of defending champion jockey Anthony Thomas, who had joined him on 88 winners heading into the weekend of racing.

Reyan Lewis rode two winners, getting off the mark with Spencer Chung’s importee, 4-1 shot CHAMPION BUBBLER, who made it two wins in a row, landing the fifth event at five furlongs round among local-bred, non-winners of four races.

Lewis returned to land the ninth for the Miracle Cure Sprint astride SHE’S FANTASTIC, biding his time before circling rivals at five and a half furlongs in the fillies-only event for non-winners of two races.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon with a nine-event card.

NewsAmericasNow.com