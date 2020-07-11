Gordon Ramsay Cooks Up A Hash In Guyana’s Jungle

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. July 12, 2020: Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay’s episode on Guyana aired last weekend on Nat Geo. In it, viewers were treated to the chef cooking up a hash with local ingredients indigenous to the South American CARICOM nation while in the jungles of Guyana near the Amazon border.

He used sweet potatoes, cassava and yams instead of Irish potatoes and added bora or long beans as well as Guyana’s little known wiri wiri peppers.

See how the make this dish here.

