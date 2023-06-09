GOVERNMENT AND PRISON OFFICERS’ WELFARE ASSOCIATION SIGN COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT ON SALARY/WAGE INCREASES

On June 2, 2023, the Labour Commissioner (Ag.) Mrs. Sparkle Grenade- Courtney, ratified an agreement on increases in salaries and wages between the Government of Grenada and the Prison Officers’ Welfare Association for the period January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

The Association, which represents all ranks of Prison Officers, bargained and accepted the Government’s offer of a percentage increase in salary of 4% for the year 2024 and 5% for the year 2025, having previously signed in 2020 to receive a 4% increase for the year 2023.

This signing completes negotiations for four (4) of the seven (7) bargaining units on increases in salaries and wages. This number represents over 50% of public sector workers.

The Government Negotiating team recognised and expressed appreciation to the Prison Officers for the yeoman service and invaluable contribution to maintaining safety and security within the State of Grenada.

All parties were grateful for the cordial relationship during negotiations.The Labour Commissioner Ag. congratulated the parties for negotiating in good faith.

Labour Commissioner and Officer at H.M.P.