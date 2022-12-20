Government continues in its attempt to boost the capacity of the RSVGPF

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

The Government is continuing to take steps to boost the capacity of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

That’s according to Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He said on Radio on Sunday that they will be investing in Scanners to be enhance monitoring at the various ports of entry.

