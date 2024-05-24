GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA SIGNS MOU WITH SUKU TECHNOLOGIES TO OPEN NEW INNOVATIVE AVENUES IN ICT

To advance digital literacy and enhance Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills among its civil servants, youth, and Micro, Small, And Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Government of Grenada has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Suku Technologies, a leading full-service IT solutions firm based in Ghana.

The MoU was signed by the Honourable Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and the CEO of Suku Technologies, Mr. Tsonam Akpeloo.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between the Government of Grenada and Suku Technologies. The parties intend to develop a letter of intent that will bind the parties to terms for a mutually beneficial business relationship. This relationship is centred on implementing capacity-building initiatives in ICT for the betterment of Grenada’s civil servants, youth, and MSMEs.

Under the MOU, the parties will explore collaborative opportunities through the potential delivery of services by Suku Technologies.

Additionally, the MoU provides for discussions that will explore the development of educational resources, such as e-learning modules, workshops, and learning materials, to facilitate continuous learning and skill development in ICT.

Prime Minister Mitchell expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration by stating that “this MOU with Suku Technologies represents a pivotal step towards realising our vision for a

digitally inclusive Grenada. By empowering our people with the necessary ICT skills, we are paving the way for innovation and sustainable economic growth.”

The CEO of Suku Technologies, Mr. Tsonam Akpeloo, remarked,” We are honoured to collaborate with the Government of Grenada in this transformative initiative. Our expertise in ICT capacity building aligns perfectly with Grenada’s objectives, and we are committed to delivering impactful programmes that will elevate the nation’s digital competency.”

Mr. Akpeloo indicated that this initiative is part of the company’s overall strategic vision, which extends its services beyond the shores of Ghana. He is confident that this relationship with Grenada will usher the company into a new era of collaboration with other Caribbean nations, a region whose socio-economic character is like that of Ghana.

The signing of this MOU marks the beginning of a promising journey towards digital empowerment in Grenada. Both parties look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will unlock new opportunities and foster a culture of technological innovation.