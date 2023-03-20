Govt offering $25,000 marketing contract to promote 2023 Car Free Week Loop Cayman Islands

Govt offering $25,000 marketing contract to promote 2023 Car Free Week
Winning bidder to develop marketing campaign to promote alternative transportation options

The Cayman Islands Government is launching the 2023 Car Free Week to encourage motorists to give up their cars and to raise awareness of the environmental, social and economic benefits of alternative transport options such as walking, biking or taking public transit. To help the Government manage and promote the 2023 Car Free Week, the Government invites persons to submit bids for a marketing contract through its Cayman Bonfire website.

According to the Cayman Bonfire website, some of the details of the marketing campaign are as follows:

Contract value: equal to or less than KYD 25,000Length: month-long media campaign, to launch on April 21, 2023Focus: develop, implement and manage a week-long schedule of activities for 2023 Car Free Week and develop and implement a marketing campaign to promote alternative transportation options

Regarding the foregoing, the Government noted that potential suppliers must be able to supply all of the deliverables to be eligible for contract award.

Key deliverables outlined by the Government are as follows:

2023 Car Free Week Schedule of ActivitiesCycling Lanes – Liaise with NRA and RCIPS to setup safe riding paths for cyclistsFree George Town Shuttle Service to include sponsorship and advertisement, signage (magnetic signs to identify the bus and sponsors), and metrics detailing usage (people count)A free Park and Ride from the outer districts, to include sponsorship and advertisementMultimedia Marketing Campaign to promote alternative transportation options in the Cayman Islands to the working public, visitors, schools (students and parents) and businesses, promote the car-free pledge from individuals, schools, and businesses using the energy.gov.ky website and provide education on existing public transportation service (liaise with Public Transportation Unit)

Important deadlines related to the contract bid are as follows:

Persons interested in bidding on this media campaign project must submit their bid via the Cayman Bonfire portal at https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/85800

According to the Government, bids submitted after the above-noted submission deadline will be rejected.

