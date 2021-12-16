GOVT’S ACCOUNTABLE FOR TAMCC ISSUES

Private sector senator Christopher De Allie has sought to clarify the corporate community’s involvement in the development and growth of the T.A. Marryshow College.
This comes as government senator Victor Phillip in his maiden speech criticized the private sector for its lack of contribution in the college’s operations as the NNP administration seeks to review the TAMCC Act, accredit the institution while establishing a strategic development plan.
