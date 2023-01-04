GPF gets 9mm pistols, 3000 rounds of ammunition from private security firm

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyana Police Force earlier this morning received an additional boost to its ‘operational capacity’ in the form of 10 brand new 9mm pistols and over 3000 matching rounds of ammunition from private security firm VxL Security South America Inc.

The guns and ammo were handed over to Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Mr Ravindradat Budhram at his office at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary, by representatives from VxL Security South America Inc., Mr Kerry Crain (Project Manager) and Mr Joseph Holligan (Guard Force Commander).

“The firearms and ammunition were donated to the Police Force as part of the continued collaborative effort between the Force and private security firms in enhancing and boosting operational capacity and crime-fighting efforts countrywide,” a statement from the police said.

