GPF’s Mounted Branch gets 2 new stallions

Commander of Regional Police Division Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose on Wednesday received a donation of two stallion horses from Mr. Theodore and Chris Faria of Kawa-chee Farm and Entity.

This was the fulfillment of a promise made previously to Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken and Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr. Ravindradat Budhram.

A statement from police headquarters said the two stallions will be added to the Force’s Mounted Branch.

The horses were handed over to Sergeant 20534 John of the Mounted Branch Unit Region 9 in the presence of Regional Commander Rose, Inspector Leitch, Sergeant Joseph and Sergeant Bernard.

Commander Rose, in his remarks, thanked the donors and reiterated the importance of having an excellent relationship between the police and members of the public.

