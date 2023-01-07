GPHC records 2 more maternal deaths

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Just three weeks after recording its last maternal death, the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) on Friday reported that two other women have succumbed this week during childbirth.

These latest fatalities are a 31-year-old who died on January 6, 2023, and a 25-year-old who died on January 1, 2023.

A statement from the public hospital said, “The GPHC expresses its sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased, and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time, to render any assistance and information needed.

“The GPHC is appealing to the public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family, and to allow them to mourn their unfortunate loss peacefully,” it added.

In the latter part of December 2022, a 38-year-old woman succumbed to health complications days after giving birth. Prior to that in November last, two pregnant women: a 19-year-old and a 40-year-old, lost their lives at the GPHC and the Infectious Diseases Hospital respectively. It was reported that both women had extremely complicated cases.

Dr Anthony reported that the 40-year-old woman had hailed from New Amsterdam, and had been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown after developing complications and requiring intubation. She eventually died after numerous attempts to save her life had failed.

The teen who died had had pre-eclampsia – a hypertension disorder that can occur during pregnancy.

“This resulted in the person having several seizures before even coming to the Diamond Hospital, and then (being) sent to the Georgetown Hospital.”

This teen had reportedly died shortly after giving birth to twins, and the babies were stillborn.

In addition to those cases, back in October 2022, a 31-year-old mother of two, Rashanna Dindayal of Lodge, Georgetown, and her unborn child died at that city hospital. Also, Navita Maraj, a 39-year-old mother of five, and her unborn child had died at the GPHC on October 29.