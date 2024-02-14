GRENADA AND GHANA SIGN MOU ON COOPERATION ON CULTURE, TRADE AND EDUCATION

Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell signed three Memoranda of Understanding with President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo.

The signing which took place at the Silver Sands Hotel hours before the Military Parade at the National Cricket Stadium on Independence Day signals the two parties’ commitment on matters of Culture, Trade and Education between both countries. This will further enhance their existing ties of friendship and co-operation and their commitment to the objectives and principles of the charter of the United Nations.

Noting the importance of culture, education, and trade both Prime Minister Mitchell and President Akufo-Addo believe the MOU will serve their common interests. Some of the initiatives may include cultural and educational exchange programmes, business and investment forums, and knowledge-sharing platforms within the Afro-Caribbean brand.

A Visa Waiver agreement was also signed, which will exempt citizens of Grenada and Ghana from Visa requirements to enter, stay in, transit through, and depart. The visa is valid for a period not exceeding thirty (30) days, in any 180-day period, from the date of first entry.

President Nana Akufo-Addo lead a high-level delegation which also included his Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The President’s visit included his attendance at the joint sitting of Parliament on February 6 and was the guest of honour at Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations at the National cricket stadium.

The president marked the first visit by an African President since the 1980.