Grenada and Ireland sign Joint Communiqué Establishing Diplomatic Relations

New York, NY : Grenada and Ireland established diplomatic relations during the high-level week of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

Grenada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade & Export Development the Honourable Joseph Andall, and his counterpart, H.E. Mr. Joseph Hackett, Secretary-General of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, signed a formal exchange of Communiqué to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural, and other fields of mutual interest.

Both parties placed strong emphasis on enhancing bilateral relations and fostering a deeper strategic alliance between the two nations in areas of mutual concern, such as climate issues, trade, and culture, based onshared similarities, customs, and intertwined history.

Minister Andall and Secretary-General Hackett discussed the impact of the Climate Crisis on Grenada, and explored technical cooperation in areas of Climate Mitigation. They also explored the possibility of making Grenadian and Caribbean Agricultural produce and products accessible to European Markets. Additionally, fruitful discussions were held concerning advocacy efforts aimed at exploring avenues for bolstering trade policies.

The Agreement was signed on Thursday, September 21, 2023.