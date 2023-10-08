GRENADA AND QATAR SIGN AIR SERVICE AGREEMENT

Grenada’s Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell has signed an Air Service Agreement with Qatar, which highlights that the national carriers of both countries will be able to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights with full transportation rights.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Qatar’s Minister for Transport H.E. Mr. Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, and Prime Minister Mitchell also engaged in dialogue to promote Grenada-Qatar relations, which focused on technical assistance and training in aviation and other areas that can further enhance transportation and ports of entry.

The Minister for Transport also pledged three fully funded aviation scholarships to Grenadian students in any of ten specialized fields including: Airport Operations, Meteorological Services, Air Traffic Control and Engineering.

During his visit to Qatar, Prime Minister Mitchell also met with Mr. Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, Acting President, and Mr. Mohammed AlMarzooqi, Acting Director of the President’s office, to discuss general matters regarding civil aviation.

The Acting President solicited the Prime Minister’s support in encouraging other Caribbean countries to sign on to the agreement, as they seek to expand their partnerships.