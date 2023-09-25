Grenada and Republic of Kenya establish Diplomatic Relations

New York, NY: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade & Export Development informs that Grenada and the Republic of Kenya have signed a Joint Communiqué Establishing Diplomatic Relations.

On the Margins of the high-level week of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), Grenada established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Kenya.

Honourable Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade & Export Development and his counterpart Dr. Alfred N. Mutua, EGH, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs, signed formal exchange of Communiqué, strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural and other fields of mutual interests.

Strong emphasis was placed on critical areas that can broaden their relationship, signalling an unwavering commitment to coordinate efforts to ensure bilateral relations are strengthened to foster a deeper strategic alliance between the two nations, especially as CARICOM is recognised as Africa’s Sixth Region.

The Agreement was signed on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.