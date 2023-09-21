Grenada and the Kingdom of Bahrain Sign Joint Communiqué Establishing Diplomatic Relations

Grenada has established diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain. This was done on the margins of the Seventy-eight session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Grenada’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Joseph Andall and his counterpart Mr. Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain,

signed formal exchange of Communiqué, strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries in the areas of political, economic, trade, cultural and other fields of mutual interests.

The two sides placed strong emphasis on critical areas that can broaden the relationship between the two nations, and welcomed the unwavering commitment of both sides to coordinate efforts to ensure bilateral relations are strengthened.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.