Grenada Arts Council – Art Gathers People

As a long-anticipated crux of events, Grenada’s visual art has become the catalyst for visitors and locals alike to gather in Grenada around their passion for art.

When the Grenada Arts Council first anticipated participation in the Biennale di Venezia in 2013, a survey trip to Venice was voluntarily taken on by several artists. The goal hoped for was that a network of artist worldwide could be developed to bring people to Grenada to inspire and be inspired.

This week, more than 10 years and 7 pavilions for Grenada later, the anticipated has happened.

Benaiah Matheson, one of the artists who responded to the open invitation to participate, has flown to Grenada to work on his project. He will conduct a workshop with TAMCC art students to facilitate collaboration on the piece that will be displayed in Venice. The British Council, through Tetley, has supported his initiative, with assistance from Georgia Taylor Aguilar and Isabelle Morley. Benaiah is a kayak by family, and his effort highlights the link between Carriacou and Huddersfield in the United Kingdom.

Richard Nixon of Hideaway True Blue have also supplied local corporate support. Students were given several sets of art supplies so they could draw and paint.

Another artist, Frederika Adam, is spending time in Grenada this week to finish her project, a very close inspection of the plants and flowers found in abundance.

Suelin Low Chew Tung lives and works in Grenada, and she will have the opportunity to discuss her ideas with the other artists to refine what is shown in Venice.

Jason de Caires Taylor and Alma Fakhre will join the activities via the internet, so that the Grenada Pavilion will have a clear and precise message.

Curator and organizer Luisa Flora and her architect husband Flavio Caputo have chosen to vacation in Grenada. The timing of the Sailing Festival was their big draw, as they are bothavid sailors. In spite of the many years that Luisa has been of service to Grenada, this is her first visit. They are from the city of Venice.

Oliver Benoit, an alumnus of the Grenada Pavilion, is preparing his 30-year retrospective exhibition, which will show in the St. Paul’s Community centre. He also has visiting art professionals to contribute to this exhibition. It opens February 15th, one of the Independence activities.

Grenada Arts Council will stage an open call exhibition at the Grenada National Museum. It has been more than three years since the Museum opened, so this will be an exciting start for the museum’s activities. More than 40 artists have submitted works to the theme, “Infinite Futures” This opens on January 26th.

It is hoped that this flurry of art activity will become the norm for Grenada. It is a nation building activity, that is rewarding to individuals and helps create identity and pride.