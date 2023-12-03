Grenada at the Biennale Arte 2024

St. George’s – As a small island Caribbean nation, Grenada once again sets the standard for the region in showcasing its artists internationally at the 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. Minister for Culture, Hon. Ron Redhead, has appointed Dr. Susan Mains as commissioner and Dr. Daniele Radini Tedeschi as curator of the undertaking managed by the Grenada Arts Council.

The prestige art exhibitions by Adriano Pedrosa will take place from Saturday 20 April to Sunday 24 November under the theme “Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere.” This topic provided a fertile ground, since this concept proved to be lucrative, especially for Caribbean artists, hence, Grenada’s pavilion was given the title “No Man is an Island”.

This is the seventh consecutive time that opportunity and cooperation have aligned to allow this herculean undertaking to be accomplished. Artists were chosen through a global open call.

The following artists have been selected to present their works as Exhibitors of the Grenada Pavilion: Suelin Low Chew Tung, Benaiah Matheson, Frederika Adam, Alma Fakhre, Jason de Caires Taylor, Angelo Accardi, Antonello Diodato Guardigli, Lorenzo Marini, Gabriele Maquignaz, Nello Petrucci, and an artistic collective.

The exhibition will be staged at the exquisite Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, in Cannaregio. This charming antique building, superbly preserved, provides a valuable opportunity to show the works and serves as a welcome respite from the busy walkways and canals of Venice.

Mains and Tedeschi have previously collaborated, in 2019 and 2022, generating rich creative matrix. The resulting network has conducted many beneficial opportunities for artists in Grenada.

Grenada’s participation is made possible thanks to considerable sponsorship from the Start Group of Italy.