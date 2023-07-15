GRENADA BAR ASSOCIATION CALLS FOR COUNSELLING FOR YOUTHFUL GRENADIANS

“The Grenada Bar Association, many of whose members are youthful, is ready to partner with the Government of Grenada, Churches, Schools and other social partners to help arrange counselling for youthful Grenadians as expeditiously as possible.” So says the President of the Grenada Bar Association, Mr Derick Sylvester.

Mr Sylvester was speaking in the aftermath of two youthful Grenadians meeting a tragic end to their lives in less than one week. One of them was a member of the Grenada Bar Association.

Mr Sylvester observes that Grenada needs to affirm and reassure all Grenadians, but especially youthful Grenadians, that Grenada stands ready to be with them; all the more now that socialising is specially needed.

Therefore, the Grenada Bar Association will go all out to join partners in national development in standing in solidarity to help take youthful Grenadians across this moment of challenge.