Grenada Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities

ST. GEORGE’S – The Special Education Unit at the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with OECS PEARL, joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities under the theme, “United in action to rescue, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for, with, and by persons with disabilities.”

A week of activities has been planned for Monday, Dec. 4 to Friday, Dec. 8. It includes decorating the foyer at the Ministry of Education and setting up an information booth. Schools are encouraged to designate part of their Monday morning assembly in recognition of persons living with disabilities.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 is designated as media day, when teachers living with disabilities and teachers of students with disabilities will be featured on radio and television programmes. Media houses are also encouraged to air documentaries on persons with disabilities on that day.

Wednesday Dec. 6 will be recognised as colours day. Everyone is encouraged to participate by wearing the colour that represents the disability they wish to advocate for. The colours are:

Red – physical disabilitiesGold – neurodiversityWhite – invisible disabilities and disabilities that haven’t yet been diagnosedBlue – emotional and psychiatric disabilities, including mental illness, anxiety and depression

A self-care evening for parents of children with disabilities is planned for Thursday, Dec. 7 at three locations: St. George’s School for Special Education, Victoria School for Special Education and St. Andrew’s school for Special Education. A guest speaker will present on psychological wellbeing. Parents will be engaged in social activities and will also participate in a draw where they can win prizes such as pedicures, massages, gift sets and breakfast at a hotel.

On Friday, Dec. 8 at least 100 students with disabilities, selected from the five special education institutions, will get to experience a train ride around St. George.

The Ministry encourages the public to support these activities and assist in creating awareness to foster a more inclusive, supportive, and progressive environment for all our citizens with disabilities.