ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – As Grenada celebrates World Braille Day 2024, under the theme “Empowering Through Inclusion and Diversity”, we honour the incredible impact Louis Braille’s invention made on the lives of millions globally.

Braille is not just a system of raised dots; it’s a gateway to knowledge, independence and inclusivity. Braille empowers individuals to learn, communicate, and thrive in a world that might otherwise be inaccessible.

Today, the Special and Inclusive Education Needs Unit at the Ministry of Education reaffirms its commitment to ensuring equal access to education for all, regardless of visual ability.

Citizens are encouraged to use this day to recognize the importance of making information universally available through accessible formats like braille. Together, let’s continue advocating for a more inclusive society, where every individual can fully participate and contribute their unique talents.

“Happy World Braille Day!”