Grenada Citizenship by Investment Program: Senator Adrian Thomas Corrects Statement on Eligible Nationalities

St. George, Grenada – The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme clarifies and confirms that there has been no change to its policy debarring applications from Russia, Belarus, North Korea, and Iran.

Senator Adrian Thomas, on Thursday evening, December 14, 2023 averred that his submissions in the Senate the previous day on the acceptance of the CBI applicants from all nationalities is incorrect.

In making the correction, he confirmed that in truth and in fact applications are no longer accepted from Russia and Belarus as of March 31, 2023; and that the longstanding ban on North Korea and Iran remains in full effect.

Grenada remains committed to the six (6) CBI Principles agreed upon between the United States Treasury and the five (5) governments of the Eastern Caribbean Investment Migration programmes on February 25th, 2023. The CBI Unit’s steadfast adherence to these Principles; and the building of mechanisms to further entrench them in its operations continue unabated and uninterrupted.