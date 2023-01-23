Grenada Citizenship by Investment Unit Appoints Operations Manager

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Committee/Unit announces the appointment of Ms. Claudette James, as Operations Manager of the Grenada CBI Unit. Ms. James is a welcome addition, as the CBI Unit continues to build capacity in its quest to become a customer-centric organization.

Ms. Claudette James joins the Unit with a wealth of knowledge spanning both the Private and Public Sectors and over 20 years’ experience in managerial roles. She is a results-driven change management professional with a multifaceted background in Information Technology (IT), Customer Service, Telecommunications, Airline, Tourism, Banking, Operations, General and Project Management.

Ms. James has held varying IT roles from Programmer to Management Information Systems (MIS) Administrator before transitioning to General Management in positions, including Head of Service Delivery and Country Manager Ag of a leading local Telecommunications Company. Ms. James was also the Project Head for the Design Phase of the National Health Insurance and has significant experience in the development of policies to streamline less-than-efficient operations.

Ms. James holds an Associate Degree in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin Center-Richland, an Executive Diploma in Management from the Cave Hill School of Business and dual Master’s in Business Administration, and International Business from St. George’s University. Ms. James is also a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI). In addition to her academic and professional achievements, Ms. James is an Accredited Director and a member of the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada. Her appointment as Operations Manager took effect on January 3, 2023.