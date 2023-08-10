Grenada Day Festival Is Back in Toronto on Saturday August 26th

Celebrating the Culture and Music of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

Toronto, ON – The annual Grenada Day Festival, the largest diaspora celebration, is back this year after a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic. Grenada Day Festival takes place on August 26, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The vibrant festival that attracts over 15,000 people will be held at Coronation Park, located at 2700 Eglinton Ave West, Toronto, Ontario. M6M 1V1. Admission is a donation of $15 for children 6 to 18 years old and $20 for 18 years and up. Children under 6 years old are free.

The event will be hosted by globally renowned artist “Specky”, with performances from international artists such as Skinny Banton, Lednek, Thamara Jienelle St Bernard (Lead Vocalist for the Regeneration Band), Jeavid Neckles, Sakinah Ambrose ( Lead Vocalist for the Octane Band ) and Squeezie. Local performances by artists Cabelous, Flying Gabo, Northern Karate School, Kenny C, Jnighs. Grenadian DJs will provide music.

In addition to performances, the festival will provide a national Oil Down dish competition, a Dominoes tournament, a basketball tournament, the Best Dress in Your Colors competition, a Jab Jab session, Shortknee session and a gospel session led by Pastor Shirley. Festival goers can win a free airline ticket with luggage to Grenada and a 50/50 draw. There will be numerous food, arts and craft vendors, a bouncing castle for children and much more.

The Grenada Day Festival is made possible by the generous support of sponsors from Grenada, including Century 21 Grenada, Republic Bank of Grenada, Clark’s Court Rum, Netherlands Insurance, Hankey’s Visa Services, Westerhall Rum, Umbrellas, WeeFM Radio, and Citysound FM. Toronto-based sponsors include Auto T.D.A/A.J.’s Auto, Universal Air Heating and Cooling, J.R. Auto Care, M.P. Promotions, Marvis Heating and Cooling, Audio Class, Jab United, GemFM Radio, Clear Ice, Eglinton B.I.A., Minister Ahmed Hussein, Titan Tours, 12 Division Toronto Police, Caribbean Airlines, Councillor Frances Nunziata, Ford Global Group and FETENET.

About Grenada Day Festival

The Grenada Day Festival is an annual summer celebration that honours the culture and people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. With around 15,000 attendees, the event takes place in Toronto and draws participants from Greater Toronto Area and beyond. This full-day festival features visual and performance artists, children’s activities, arts and crafts, diverse vendors, music, and the highlight of Grenadian cuisine, including the renowned “Oil Down” dish. Grenada’s famous nutmeg, which earned it the nickname “Spice Island,” is also showcased. Established in 2006 by the Grenada Day Cultural Association and managed by the festival’s committee, the Spice Isle Association initiated the festival, collaborating with members from various Grenadian Associations.

