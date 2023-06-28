GRENADA DECLARES JULY 4TH 2023 A BANK HOLIDAY IN OBSERVANCE OF CARICOM’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Grenada will join CARICOM Member States in observing Tuesday, July 4 as a Bank Holiday in recognition of CARICOM’s 50th Anniversary.

A proclamation by Governor General, Her Excellency, Dame Cecile La Grenade, released on June 21, 2023, declared July 4 a National Bank Holiday under Section 7, Chapter 25 of the Bank Holiday Act.’

CARICOM was established on July 4, 1973, with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas by then Prime Ministers Errol Barrow of Barbados, Forbes Burnham of Guyana, Michael Manley of Jamaica and Dr. Eric Williams of Trinidad and Tobago. Grenada later received CARICOM membership on May 1, 1974, three months after gaining independence.

As the oldest surviving integration movement in the developing world, CARICOM has made great strides in functional cooperation, especially in the areas of education, health, culture and security, and is a respected voice in international affairs.

The decision to observe a bank holiday in all member territories was made at the 44th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government held in The Bahamas earlier this year. The theme for this year is “50 years strong: A Solid Foundation to build on.”